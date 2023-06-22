Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,973 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $243.03 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

