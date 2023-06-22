Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI opened at $90.75 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.