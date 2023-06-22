Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.54 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.11.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $423.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.12 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

