Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 89,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 948.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

