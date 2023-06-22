Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

