Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

