Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

