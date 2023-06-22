Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock valued at $528,560,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.25 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.