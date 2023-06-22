Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Down 9.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 21,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

