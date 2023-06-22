Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. 20,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
