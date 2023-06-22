Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. 20,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.