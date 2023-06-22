Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,613. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

