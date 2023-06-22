E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Trading Down 1.5%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.
About E.Merge Technology Acquisition
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.
