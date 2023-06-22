Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.