Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $17.59 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.05. 185,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

