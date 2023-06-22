Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,766,000. American Water Works comprises 3.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.07% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 241,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,992. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

