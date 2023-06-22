DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

