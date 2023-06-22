Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.15

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 3159233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,828.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,062,542. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.