Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.15

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 3159233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,828.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,062,542. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.