Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Plans Dividend of $1.91

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.9116 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 11.1 %
OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.
About Dongfeng Motor Group
Read More
- Get a free research report on Dongfeng Motor Group from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Dongfeng Motor Group
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.