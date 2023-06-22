Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Plans Dividend of $1.91

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.9116 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNFGY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.