Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.35

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.35 and traded as high as C$87.37. Dollarama shares last traded at C$86.91, with a volume of 573,367 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.650147 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.