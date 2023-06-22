Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 617,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

