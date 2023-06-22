Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $114.94

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.94, but opened at $111.63. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 109,991 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.97. The company has a market cap of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,295,000.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
