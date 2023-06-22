Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.22. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 13,781,070 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

