Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,867 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 9.55% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $106,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,985,000. Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

