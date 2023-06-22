Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

