DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

