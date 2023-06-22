DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered DICE Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,960 shares of company stock worth $5,893,009 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after buying an additional 483,183 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,168,000 after buying an additional 1,424,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

