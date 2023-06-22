DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

