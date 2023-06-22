dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.87 million and $794.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00285774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

