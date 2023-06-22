Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.14. Despegar.com shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 210,616 shares.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Despegar.com Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 24.9% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after buying an additional 243,265 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 56.6% in the first quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 793,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 153,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

