Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Shares Down 25.5%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares fell 25.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44. 976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55,671% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($26.23) to GBX 2,100 ($26.87) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

