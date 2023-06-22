Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 382,198 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

