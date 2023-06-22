Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 382,198 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
