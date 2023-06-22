DeltaFi Trading Up 8.1% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $7,196.25 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

