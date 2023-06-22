Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

