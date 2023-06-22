Delta Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Elevance Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 162.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Elevance Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $444.73. 254,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.82. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.