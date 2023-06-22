Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $416.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

