Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.45 or 0.00047674 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $220.71 million and $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00100689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 199.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,275,345 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

