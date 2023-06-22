DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,568.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,568 ($58.45) and traded as low as GBX 4,532 ($57.99). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,562 ($58.37), with a volume of 202,119 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($67.08) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($70.51).

DCC Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,778.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,567.79.

DCC Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at DCC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,532.54%.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($60.03), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($104,144.40). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

