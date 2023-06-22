DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,568.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,568 ($58.45) and traded as low as GBX 4,532 ($57.99). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,562 ($58.37), with a volume of 202,119 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($67.08) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($70.51).
DCC Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,778.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,567.79.
DCC Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at DCC
In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($60.03), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($104,144.40). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
