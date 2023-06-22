Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS.

Shares of DRI opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 70,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

