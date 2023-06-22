Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.
Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:DRI opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
