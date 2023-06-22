Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

