D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $634,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

