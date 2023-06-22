CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 20,950 shares changing hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter. CWC Energy Services had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.