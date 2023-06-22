CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

