Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 218,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,379. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.94.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
