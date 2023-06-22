Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.39 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $11.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

