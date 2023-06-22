Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 14967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

