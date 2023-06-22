Critical Survey: Oracle Co. Japan (OCLCF) vs. Its Peers

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oracle Co. Japan to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Co. Japan N/A N/A N/A Oracle Co. Japan Competitors -35.41% -155.17% -7.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Co. Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle Co. Japan Competitors 397 1717 3593 55 2.57

Dividends

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Oracle Co. Japan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle Co. Japan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Oracle Co. Japan pays an annual dividend of $68.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 112.3%. Oracle Co. Japan pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 62.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle Co. Japan is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Co. Japan N/A N/A 0.26 Oracle Co. Japan Competitors $659.07 million -$38.33 million 522.72

Oracle Co. Japan’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oracle Co. Japan. Oracle Co. Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Oracle Co. Japan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support. The company also offers technical support, maintenance, and repair of hardware products; and consulting, customer support, and education services. In addition, it provides Oracle database, Java, Linux, and MySQL software solutions; and Oracle cloud infrastructure, which include compute, storage, networking, analysis, application development, cloud database, content management, integration, cloud marketplace and management, and governance services, as well as security, identity, and compliance solutions. Further, the company offers cloud applications, such as enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, supply chain and manufacturing, human capital management, and advertising and customer experience cloud application solutions, as well as NetSuite and on-premise application products and solutions; and marketing, sales, and services. It serves automotive, communications, construction and engineering, consumer goods, education and research, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, technology, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, media and entertainment, public sector, retail, and utilities sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Oracle Corporation Japan is a subsidiary of Oracle Japan Holding Inc.

