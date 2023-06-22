Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Cap of $55.20 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and $22.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006880 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

