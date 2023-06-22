Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $52.55 million and $20.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

