Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $218,657.92 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $218,657.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,075,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 800,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

