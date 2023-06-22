Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of Align Technology worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $329.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,197. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

